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4 charts on China vs. the American AI Labs
Ramp AI Index July 2026 Update
Jul 8
•
Ara Kharazian
16
June 2026
We can finally say AI isn’t killing jobs
At least not in the overall sense, no promises on your specific job.
Jun 30
•
Ara Kharazian
56
14
16
How much does it cost to be AI-pilled?
Ramp AI Index June 2026 Update
Jun 10
•
Ara Kharazian
29
10
5
Businesses are using Chinese AI again?
Top SaaS Vendors on Ramp (June 2026)
Jun 3
•
Ara Kharazian
18
2
May 2026
Anthropic beats OpenAI on business adoption
Ramp AI Index May 2026 Update
May 13
•
Ara Kharazian
29
4
4
Claude didn't kill design apps
Trending software companies according to Ramp data (May 2026)
May 6
•
Ara Kharazian
16
April 2026
The death of SaaS has been greatly exaggerated
Tech people speak in absolutes. What else is new...
Apr 23
•
Ara Kharazian
31
2
4
What drives AI adoption?
Ramp AI Index April 2026 Update
Apr 11
•
Ara Kharazian
11
1
Your AI agent lives in the garden of earthly delights
Trending software companies according to Ramp data (April 2026).
Apr 6
•
Ara Kharazian
16
How Ramp data works
A reintroduction to my work, my approach, and my research principles for readers old and new.
Apr 3
•
Ara Kharazian
22
March 2026
Corporate America will watch bad football. Bad baseball? Not so much.
Ramp analyzed $57M in corporate sports spend: winning doesn't drive NFL or NBA ticket buying, but in baseball, a 10-point win rate jump means 37% more…
Mar 23
•
Ara Kharazian
9
1
How did Anthropic do it?
AI Index March 2026 update
Mar 11
•
Ara Kharazian
19
4
© 2026 Ara Kharazian
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