Ramp Economics Lab, now on Substack

Ramp Economics Lab produces public-facing economic research with first-party data from Ramp. There is no public dataset that captures where and how much American businesses spend. We solve this problem with our dataset: a broad spectrum of U.S. corporate spend from local retailers to large software companies.

The goal is practical, not academic: support decision-making, and produce work to help businesses (maybe even non-profits and governments?) save time and money.

Who am I?

My name is Ara Kharazian. I’m an economist at Ramp.

I lead Ramp Economics Lab. You can download our latest research from our website.

I write about AI, business spend, and the economy. I’ve been cited in the New York Times, NBC News, ABC News, NPR's Planet Money, Bloomberg, the Guardian, Vox, Axios, and more.

What you’ll get

Writing and analysis of AI, business spend decisions, software trends, and insights from our network of CFOs on how they’re responding to the latest economic news. Heavy on charts and data.