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Michael Spencer's avatar
Michael Spencer
Jul 4

Did you see the recent job numbers? Men in the heart of their prime working years are dropping out of the labor force at an alarming rate, a trend that seems to be accelerating since the advent of generative AI.

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2 replies by Ara Kharazian and others
John McKiernan's avatar
John McKiernan
6d

Just curious ... could you look back for the firms adopting AI and see what their hiring patterns for two years prior to substantial AI investment might have been?

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