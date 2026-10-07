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JP
Oct 9

TypeSafe topping the trending list after a full percentage point of adoption in a month is a sharp data point. The cheaper-decision models versus dearer image and video spend split feels right.

One thing I'd watch: Jev spend can stay small per call while volume explodes (the classic Jevons effect). Curious whether Ramp can separate decision-model token spend from general LLM spend yet, or if TypeSafe still sits in the same foundational LLM bucket as OpenAI and Anthropic.

I've been collecting Jev guides and experiments at JevMade if that spend split ever shows up in the data.

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