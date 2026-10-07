Dear Colleagues: today’s letter is part of a series — Top SaaS Vendors. Every month, Ramp processes billions of dollars in business expenses on its corporate card and bill pay platform. And every month, I will rank the new vendors that customers are purchasing from while sharing emerging market trends and my thoughts on the software industry.

Extras from Ramp data:

I’m hiring: I’m looking for an economist with a penchant for distributing data across multiple sources and channels. Not academic papers. By the way, Ramp data is now available in FRED!

Why are economists so hot right now: I joined Soumaya Keynes’ FT podcast to talk about the history of economic research teams in the private sector. Listen from FT / Spotify / Apple Podcasts.

AI spend is being pulled in two different directions:

First, competitive factors, like the introduction of cheaper models, are pushing AI spend down. The introduction of highly performant standard and lite models, and highly token-efficient models designed for specific enterprise use cases (like Jev), will threaten OpenAI and Anthropic’s revenue growth among businesses. Our trending list of software vendors this month features both: TypeSafe AI topped the list of trending SaaS vendors following the release of Jev. Jev achieved a full percentage point in market adoption within a month. The rest of the list also features DeepSeek (the Chinese AI maker) twice, alongside model routing platforms that make access to cheaper models fast for businesses (like Featherless AI).

Second, the increased adoption of expensive image and video generation models will push AI spend up. These use cases are comparatively expensive relative to the coding and language model use cases that have dominated enterprise adoption of AI. Higgsfield AI and Runway, which both sell AI for image and video generation, featured on our fastest-growing list. Today, their use is largely limited to social media marketing and advertising. Though you could imagine the bull case for AI being greater adoption of image and video models for construction and manufacturing automation. Signs of what could come, but we’re not there yet.

Here’s a breakdown of the top SaaS vendors last month:

Something from my camera roll

Obverse and Reverse of a sign in front of a williamsburg bookstore.