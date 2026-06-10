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Walden's avatar
Walden
Jun 23

I wonder what it would look like to see AI spend metrics against job board data. It would be interesting to see if there's a clear correlation between a firm being AI pilled and their hiring velocity.

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1 reply by Ara Kharazian
skybrian's avatar
skybrian
8d

> Read about our research approach here.

The link to “how Ramp data works” is broken.

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