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HtWrW Friends's avatar
HtWrW Friends
7d

The S-curve question pairs interestingly with your own concentration figure. If 80% of spend comes from 1% of firms, then the "intensity" phase is really a question about the other 99%: does your data show per-employee spend rising outside that top cohort? If intensity only deepens inside the 1%, the S-curve top is closer than the adoption line suggests.

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Aperture230's avatar
Aperture230
Oct 25

What about spend on open source models?

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