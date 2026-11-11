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Ruchi Aggarwal's avatar
Ruchi Aggarwal
4d

Great data as always. Two thoughts. First, I’d love to know how much of the top 1% are reselling AI inside products for other businesses versus heavy internal users like engineering teams. If it’s mostly the former, that 80% concentration looks like a wholesale/retail structure, with the labs as wholesalers, AI-native startups as retailers, and everyone else as end consumers. That would point to real room for startups that package AI for non-technical businesses. Second, the gap between token growth (+36%) and spend (+2%) reads to me as cheaper models driving more usage, not weaker demand. That’s good for buyers, but it means the labs need volume to outrun price declines. One more note: since the department data comes from API keys, the 13% customer support share looks like companies building directly. Curious whether you see a build vs. buy split emerging as those teams find it hard to maintain agents alongside their core product.

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David Silverstein's avatar
David Silverstein
2d

The spread between the median firm and the top 1% is the part that stands out. Most firms spend a little. A small group spends a lot. The median is the number that looks like a small business.

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