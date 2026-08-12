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Armineh's avatar
Armineh
7m

I will be looking out for the wall art when I am at Bemelmans!

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Jay F.'s avatar
Jay F.
3h

Do you guys provide a breakdown of business demographics that use Ramp benchmarked against the broader US or global economy? I'd be curious if this data is specifically concentrated in companies like AI startups in SF vs a direct sample of overall broader US companies

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